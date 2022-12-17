 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: A tournament that rewarded tactical adaptability and strategic flexibility

Darlington Jose Hector
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

So far, this edition of the FIFA World Cup hasn't been about any one tactical path, but about being in the present, bringing flexibility whenever needed and fighting for a favourable result till the very end.

Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni was quick to disrupt the model - he adopted a 4-4-2 formation with just Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez (above) upfront. (Photo: Twitter)

For the entire length of the World Cup, Morocco was happy not to have possession of the ball for long periods of time. Sit back and absorb pressure – that was the plan. Spain and Portugal stumbled on the way, playing into Morocco’s hands, as the two footballing giants kept attacking with ample possession. Morocco solely concentrated on making their few attacks count, and it worked. Croatia, for the most part, adopted a similar plan and succeeded in reaching the semi-finals along with Morocco.

This World Cup has been barren with regard to emergence of new tactics or formations. No outstanding strategy was on display. What Morocco and Croatia did was to design a game that would cover for their weaknesses, relying instead on fighting spirit and grit.

What was seen was adaptation. Argentina is a case in point.

They started off the tournament with Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi in the forward line trying to outmuscle opponents. But their structural foundation looked shaky. The formation didn’t look solid enough and Saudi Arabia made them pay in their first game. Coach Lionel Scaloni was quick to disrupt the model and dropped Di Maria and Lautaro to the bench. He adopted a 4-4-2 formation instead, with just Messi and Julian Alvarez upfront. The new attack looked lighter on paper but was decidedly more effective, even as Argentina turned its fortunes around.

The real proof of this was seen in the quarters when Argentina took on the Netherlands. Messi’s squad kept all the fancy stuff aside and scrapped for every ball, against a Dutch side which itself played a very physical and rough game in sharp contrast to their usual flowing style of football.