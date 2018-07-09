App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Women journalists face sexual harassment at the mega event

Of the 16,000 accredited journalists covering the World Cup, 14 percent are women

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many women journalists have reported being harassed during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Out of the 16,000 accredited journalists covering the World Cup, 14 percent are women, according to a CNN report.

In the run-up to the World Cup, multiple campaigns with sexist undertones were seen. Burger King ran a campaign offering $47,000 to any woman if they got impregnated by a WC player. The Argentine Football Association included a ‘How to pick up Russian women’ in its pre-tournament guide.

Julieth Gonzalez from DW news was groped and kissed while she was live; her harasser later apologized for the incident. Gonzalez posted the video on Instagram, calling for respect for her job. "We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment," she wrote.

related news

Julia Guimaraes, a reporter with TV Globo, scolded a fan when he tried to kiss her while she was covering the Japan vs Senegal game live. “Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this. This is not polite, this is not right. Never do this to a woman. Respect.” she said.

However, these incidents aren’t new to these journalists; a campaign called ‘Let her do her job’ was run due to the harassment they faced at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.