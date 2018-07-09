FIFA World Cup 2018: Women journalists face sexual harassment at the mega event

Many women journalists have reported being harassed during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Out of the 16,000 accredited journalists covering the World Cup, 14 percent are women, according to a CNN report.

In the run-up to the World Cup, multiple campaigns with sexist undertones were seen. Burger King ran a campaign offering $47,000 to any woman if they got impregnated by a WC player. The Argentine Football Association included a ‘How to pick up Russian women’ in its pre-tournament guide.

Julieth Gonzalez from DW news was groped and kissed while she was live; her harasser later apologized for the incident. Gonzalez posted the video on Instagram, calling for respect for her job. "We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment," she wrote.

Julia Guimaraes, a reporter with TV Globo, scolded a fan when he tried to kiss her while she was covering the Japan vs Senegal game live. “Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this. This is not polite, this is not right. Never do this to a woman. Respect.” she said.

However, these incidents aren’t new to these journalists; a campaign called ‘Let her do her job’ was run due to the harassment they faced at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.