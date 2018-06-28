App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Which keeper has the most saves in the World Cup so far?

With all the attention going to the tournament's highest goal scorer, find out which keepers have the most number of saves in Russia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) | No. of Saves - 17 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.0%
1/5

1. Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) | No. of Saves - 17 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.0%
2. Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) | No. of Saves - 14 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 93.3%
2/5

2. Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) | No. of Saves - 14 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 93.3%
3. Jo Hyeonwoo (South Korea) | No. of Saves - 13 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.2%
3/5

3. Jo Hyeonwoo (South Korea) | No. of Saves - 13 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.2%
4. Manuel Neuer (Germany) | No. of Saves - 11 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 73.3%
4/5

4. Manuel Neuer (Germany) | No. of Saves - 11 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 73.3%
4. Mathew Ryan (Australia) | No. of Saves - 10 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 66.7%
5/5

4. Mathew Ryan (Australia) | No. of Saves - 10 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 66.7%
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 07:45 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Slideshow

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.