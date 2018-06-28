FIFA World Cup 2018: Which keeper has the most saves in the World Cup so far?

With all the attention going to the tournament's highest goal scorer, find out which keepers have the most number of saves in Russia Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 1. Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) | No. of Saves - 17 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.0% 2/5 2. Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) | No. of Saves - 14 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 93.3% 3/5 3. Jo Hyeonwoo (South Korea) | No. of Saves - 13 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 81.2% 4/5 4. Manuel Neuer (Germany) | No. of Saves - 11 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 73.3% 5/5 4. Mathew Ryan (Australia) | No. of Saves - 10 | Matches played - 3 | Save rate - 66.7% First Published on Jun 28, 2018 07:45 am