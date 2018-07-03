App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018: We have to learn to suffer: Neymar

The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year's tournament, but first in a knockout match

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Neymar said Brazil need to "learn to suffer" after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place. The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory and a last-eight clash with Belgium.

"We have to learn to suffer," said Neymar. "It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents." The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year's tournament, but first in a knockout match.

Chelsea winger Willian was a constant threat to the Mexican defence with his driving runs, as he continues to improve after a disappointing display in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

"I'm very happy with my performance but even more so with the team's victory," he said.

Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth world title after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:10 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.