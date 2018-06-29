App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR not solely responsible for slowing down World Cup matches

Statistics reveal that in the first two weeks of the tournament, free kicks took the most time, averaging over 10 minutes per match

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While two ends of the ground were largely full, there were patches of empty seats on both sides. (Image: Reuters)
The newly-introduced Video Assistant Referee system or VAR is not the biggest reason for the ever-increasing downtime during matches at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Statistics reveal that in the first two weeks of the tournament, free kicks took the most time, averaging over 10 minutes per match, followed by throw-ins at about eight minutes.

In comparison, video reviews only took an average of 31 seconds.

VAR is a video assistance technology that is used to arrive at more accurate decisions in the case of disputed goals, fouls that the referee is unsure about, and offside calls. It is the first time FIFA has deployed such a technology.

While the primary motive behind using VAR was to minimise the downtime during a game, it continues to draw criticism for breaking up play.

Infographic: What Slows Down World Cup 2018 Matches The Most? | Statista

Interestingly, altercations during the match eat up the least amount of time, averaging just five seconds per game.

Free kicks, throw-ins and goal kicks together slowed down matches by an average of 24 minutes and 24 seconds a game, which is more than a quarter of the entire game.

The other listed reasons for excessive downtime during games were corner kicks, injuries, goal celebrations, bookings, and substitutions, which only took three minutes and three seconds per match.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:44 pm

