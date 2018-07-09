FIFA World Cup 2018: UK economy to get a 2.7 billion pound boost, if England make it to the finals

If England succeeds in reaching the finals of the FIFA world cup it will give a boost of 2.72 billion pounds to the UK economy, a research conducted by Centre of Retail Research and VoucherCodes estimates.

The research, conducted in April, estimates that the Brits would spend 193 million pounds “in pubs, restaurants, cafés and clubs – rising to 488 million pounds if England make it to the final.”

The English fans were also expected to spend 1.12 billion pounds on food and drink to watch the match at home during the world cup currently being held in Russia.

As per the research, a majority, 86%, of the respondents have said they would watch the matches at home.

Brits “are expected to splash 240 million pounds on food and a whopping 297 million pounds on booze if the team makes it through the second round, rising to 1.12 billion pounds if they make it through to the final. They will also spend 37 million pounds preening their gardens and upgrading their BBQs to host friends and family, increasing to 62 million pounds – almost double the amount – if England get to the final,” the research estimated.

England’s progress from the Round of 16 to the finals, i.e., wins in three matches would mean an extra boost of about 825 million pounds.

Londoners, the research revealed, were expected to be most enthusiastic about the world cup as 60 percent of its population planning to watch the games. Londoners were also the most likely to purchase a new team shirt for the occasion, with 17 percent looking to hit the shops to buy one.

Whereas, Sheffield residents were the most likely to head to a pub, bar or club for England’s world cup fixtures, with 43 percent planning to do so during the group stages.

Locals in Norwich were most likely to watch the matches at home with friends and family, even if England make it to the final, with 89 percent planning to do so.