FIFA World Cup 2018: The World Cup is FIFA's golden goose

The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest sporting events in the world both in terms of viewership and the money it generates. From broadcasting to marketing rights, FIFA rakes billions in revenue every four years.

In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, FIFA generated $4.83 billion (Rs 3 lakh crore), almost 85% of the overall revenue they collected in the operating cycle 2011-2014, while their expenses were significantly lower at $2.22 billion (Rs 150 lakh crore).

The biggest earners for the governing body of association football were TV rights (Rs 166 lakh crore) and marketing rights (Rs 108 lakh crore); while TV production costs (Rs 2500 crore), local organising committee (Rs 3100 crore), prize money (Rs 2450 crore) were the biggest items on the expense sheet for FIFA.

Interestingly, according to the 2016 financial report of FIFA, the estimated revenue from 2018 World Cup in Russia is $1.95 billion (Rs 133 lakh crore) which is considerably lower than the $4.83 billion (Rs 3 lakh crore) revenue they generated in Brazil, four years ago.

The overall revenue generated in the 2015-2018 operating cycle will provide for FIFA's budget for the next four years and will take care of the cost of all competitions, development, operations and assistant programmes.

While FIFA raked in big money from the 2014 World Cup, only $100 million (Rs 6,850 crore) was allocated for the FIFA World Cup Legacy Fund, which is set aside to sustain the long-term impact of the tournament by financing infrastructure projects, youth football, women’s football and other public health and social initiatives in the host country.

Despite underestimating their income for the ongoing World Cup, FIFA's earning has increased manifold from the previous tournaments. For example, in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, FIFA earned $841 million (Rs 5,760 crore).

The 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup in India, which was also the best attended U-17 World Cup in FIFA’s history, generated $21 million (Rs 143 crore) against the estimated $18 million (Rs 123 crore).

($1 = Rs 68.56 as on June 27)