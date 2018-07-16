App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: The closing ceremony in pics

Catch all the scenes from the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 from Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The opening ceremony began with some wonderfully choreographed dancing by various performers. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Part of the performance included dancers carrying LED screens and forming a giant screen together, to display images from the tournament. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Pop sensation Nicky Jam performed one of his hit singles. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Nicky Jam was soon joined by Era Istrefi for the performance of the World Cup theme "Live It Up". (Image: Reuters)
4/8

The performance of "Live It Up" was rounded off by Will Smith, with a rap section of his own. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho also joined in on the festivities with a conga drum flanked by other performers. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

German football legend, and captain of the team that won the previous tournament, Phillip Lahm, presented the World Cup trophy before the game. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

The ceremony was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, France President Emmanuel Macron, Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as well as Croatia Football Federation President and football legend Davor Suker. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:53 pm

tags #Croatia #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #France #Sports #World Cup Closing Ceremony

