FIFA World Cup 2018: The closing ceremony in pics

Catch all the scenes from the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 from Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The opening ceremony began with some wonderfully choreographed dancing by various performers. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Part of the performance included dancers carrying LED screens and forming a giant screen together, to display images from the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Pop sensation Nicky Jam performed one of his hit singles. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Nicky Jam was soon joined by Era Istrefi for the performance of the World Cup theme "Live It Up". (Image: Reuters) 5/8 The performance of "Live It Up" was rounded off by Will Smith, with a rap section of his own. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho also joined in on the festivities with a conga drum flanked by other performers. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 German football legend, and captain of the team that won the previous tournament, Phillip Lahm, presented the World Cup trophy before the game. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 The ceremony was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, France President Emmanuel Macron, Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as well as Croatia Football Federation President and football legend Davor Suker. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:53 pm