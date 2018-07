Tactics and Formation | In attack, the team can line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Torreira acting as the defensive mid-fielder shielding Godin, Varane and Maguire. This will Modric and De Bruyne to add creativity in attack - either one can stay behind while the other is forward. Hazard and Trippier can play up and down the flanks, overloading numbers in mid-field and attack. Mbappe's pace and dribbling ability will allow him to make direct runs at the opposition defence, and also play off Cavani, who can score and create space. In defence, the team can switch to a 4-4-2, or a 4-4-1-1. Trippier can track back creating a back 4, with Maguire in the other wing-back space. Hazard can tuck in alongside De Bruyne, creating another line of 4 in midfield with Modric and Torreira. Mbappe can drop back to overload numbers in the middle of the park, with the option to break free on regaining possession. This leaves Cavani up front as a target man. (Image: Reuters)