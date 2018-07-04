App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden vs Switzerland, as it happened

Catch a glimpse of all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 encounter between Sweden and Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Arena.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pre-match ceremony inside the St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, as the players lined up for their respective national anthems. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Pre-match ceremony inside the St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, as the players lined up for their respective national anthems. (Image: Reuters)
Switzerland fans inside the stadium. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Switzerland fans inside the stadium. (Image: Reuters)
Sweden fans in the stadium. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Sweden fans in the stadium. (Image: Reuters)
Switzerland starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Switzerland starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
Sweden starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Sweden starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
The first half saw a lot of back and forth between the two teams, but there was no action of consequence. Sweden sat back after some good pressing work against Swiss team in the early stages of the game. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

The first half saw a lot of back and forth between the two teams, but there was no action of consequence. Sweden sat back after some good pressing work against Swiss team in the early stages of the game. (Image: Reuters)
Sweden had a momentary injury scare as Ekdal went down clutching his foot. With Larsson out due to suspension, this could have a been a huge problem for Sweden. Nonetheless, The Swedish midfielder was up and running a minute later. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Sweden had a momentary injury scare as Ekdal went down clutching his foot. With Larsson out due to suspension, this could have a been a huge problem for Sweden. Nonetheless, The Swedish midfielder was up and running a minute later. (Image: Reuters)
Emil Forsberg finally put the Swedes ahead in the 67th minute with his first World Cup goal. He cut across the Swiss defence and found an opening. His shot took a deflection from Akanji and fooled Yann Sommer before going into the net. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Emil Forsberg finally put the Swedes ahead in the 67th minute with his first World Cup goal. He cut across the Swiss defence and found an opening. His shot took a deflection from Akanji and fooled Yann Sommer before going into the net. (Image: Reuters)
In the dying minutes of the game, Lang fouled Olsson of Sweden at the edge of the Swiss penalty box. He received a straight red card as there Switzerland saw their hope fade. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

In the dying minutes of the game, Lang fouled Olsson of Sweden at the edge of the Swiss penalty box. He received a straight red card as there Switzerland saw their hope fade. (Image: Reuters)
The Swiss players look dejected after the final whistle. (Image - Reuters)
10/11

The Swiss players look dejected after the final whistle. (Image - Reuters)

Swedish players and fans celebrate their qualification into the quarter finals. (Image - Reuters)
11/11

Swedish players and fans celebrate their qualification into the quarter finals. (Image - Reuters)

First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:30 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Slideshow #Sports #Sweden #Switzerland

