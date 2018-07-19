FIFA World Cup 2018 Stats Counter: New records set, some matched

The elite club of 'Five’| Mexico veteran Rafael Marquez joined an elite club of footballers who have appeared in 5 editions of the World Cup when he took the field in Russia. Marquez first made his World Cup debut in South Korea and Japan in 2002 and has played in every World Cup since. The only other players who have achieved this feat are Gianluigi Buffon of Italy, Lothar Matthaus of Germany and Antonio Carbajal of Mexico.