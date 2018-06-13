FIFA World Cup 2018: Smile please! Volunteers told to be warm and cordial towards travelling fans

Russians working at this year's World Cup are being taught how to smile in a bid to be more welcoming to travelling fans.

According to the report by BBC, several organisations such as FIFA, Moscow Metro and even the Russian Railways are organising special training to teach their staff to be more cordial and helpful to people visiting the nation.

More than 1.5 million visitors will be flocking to Russia to witness the grand footballing spectacle and with this special training, the Russian government hopes to tackle the stereotype that its people are unfriendly.

The stereotype derives from a Russian proverb that translates to- 'Laughing for no reason is a sign of stupidity'. But with the biggest footballing event on the cusp of kicking off, the Russians now have a reason to smile.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture of the month-long tournament.