App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018: Roberto Martinez hails value of Belgium second string after win against England

Belgium will face Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he was delighted with his reserve line-up's win over England that sealed top spot in World Cup Group G and set up a last-16 match against Japan. Martinez made nine changes from the team that beat Tunisia 5-2 and Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal with a superb strike in the 51st minute against an England team that was also much changed and without Harry Kane.

The debate before the match was about how much either side really wanted to win because finishing second arguably leads to an easier route through the knockout stage.

"The victory is a consequence of a very good performance. You cannot plan the ideal scenario, you've seen big nations already eliminated," Martinez said.

"We need to look at ourselves. We are a stronger group than we were before the game." Martinez said he was "delighted in the manner we won it".

"Many debutants were desperate to be involved and that pleases me," he added.

"We have a stronger team than we did 90 minutes ago." Belgium will face Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, while England will play Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:45 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.