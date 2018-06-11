FIFA World Cup 2018: Rejected by Lyon, extolled by France – the rise of Antoine Griezmann

An admirer of Lyon right from his younger days, Antoine Griezmann was turned down by his boyhood club for being too small for the modern game. Years later, in a 2013 Champions League playoff game, that decision came back to haunt them as a 22-year-old Griezmann, playing for Real Sociedad, scored an immaculate scissor kick to knock Lyon out of the competition.

Born in 1991 at Macon, France, Griezmann grew up watching French greats Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry lift the World Cup in 1998. Looking to follow in the footsteps of his heroes, he underwent several trials, including one at his aforementioned boyhood club Lyon, but was considered too frail.

While on trial with Montpellier, he was spotted by Spanish club Real Sociedad who offered him a youth contract. Reluctantly, his parents allowed their 13-year-old son to travel to Spain in a move that would shape their young son's future.

Griezmann immediately took to life in Spain, embracing the playing style there which emphasized on touch and technique. He continued in the club’s youth system before finally making his senior team debut in 2009, helping the team secure promotion to the La Liga. A call up to the French youth team followed in 2010. In the very same year, he signed his first professional contract with the club while also winning the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with the French youth team.

In November 2012, Griezmann and four other French youth team players were suspended for a year as disciplinary action for their late-night partying on the night before training. Griezmann however didn’t let the suspension break him; he brought about a few changes in his lifestyle, dumped his old agent and focused on improving his game.

His attitude earned him a call up to the senior squad the moment his ban ended. He made his senior team debut in 2014 in a friendly against Netherlands. Griezmann even earned a spot in France’s World Cup squad headed to Brazil, but France were eliminated in the quarterfinals stage and Griezmann didn't get enough opportunity to make his mark on the global stage.

Griezmann, who by now was on the radar of most of Europe’s powerhouses, was signed by Atletico Madrid in 2014. He ended a successful first season with 22 goals, the most by any Frenchman in the Spanish top division.

However, 2016 was to be a year of heartbreaks for Griezmann. The first being a loss in the Champions League finals coming via penalty shootouts against illustrious neighbours Real Madrid. Griezmann was then a part of the French national squad for the 2016 Euro where he took his team to the finals only to lose by a solitary goal to Portugal. He finished as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals and two assists.

In spite of interest from top European clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona, Griezmann decided to commit his future to Atletico Madrid, signing a new contract in 2016 which included a buy-out clause of 88 million pounds. However, it seems only a matter of time that a big-money move to one of Europe’s elite is made.

A technically sound forward with a lightness of touch, Griezmann has gradually evolved into a perfect no. 10, playing behind the striker. His close control and lethal left foot make him a bigger threat in the middle of the pitch as he is able to either pick out his teammates with a deft chip or shoot from a distance. Griezmann also still remains a big threat in front of the goal while also being equally comfortable playing down the wings.

With a number of positions that he can play in, we’ll have to just wait and watch how Deschamps decides to make the best use of his multi-talented player in Russia.