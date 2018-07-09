App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:31 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2018: Pope Francis consoles Brazil after World Cup exit

Francis often meets with visiting national soccer teams, has a collection of gifted jerseys and frequently promotes the value of sports particularly for young people

Pope Francis holds a cross that reads in Spanish
Pope Francis holds a cross that reads in Spanish "I give you my peace" upon arrival to meet with youths at the Shrine of Maipu in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP/PTI)

Pope Francis is trying to cheer up Brazilian football fans after the team's quarterfinal exit from the World Cup. The pope, an Argentine and an avid soccer fan, noted a preponderance of Brazilian flags on display in St. Peter's Square during his traditional Sunday blessing.

He told the crowd: "I see a lot of Brazilian flags: Have courage! There'll be a next time." The five-time world champions left the World Cup empty-handed after losing to Belgium in the quarterfinals, leaving only European teams contending for the title in Russia.

Francis often meets with visiting national soccer teams, has a collection of gifted jerseys and frequently promotes the value of sports particularly for young people. Argentina was eliminated from World Cup contention in the first of the knockout rounds.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:10 am

