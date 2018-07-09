FIFA World Cup 2018: Pope Francis consoles Brazil after World Cup exit

Pope Francis holds a cross that reads in Spanish "I give you my peace" upon arrival to meet with youths at the Shrine of Maipu in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP/PTI)

Pope Francis is trying to cheer up Brazilian football fans after the team's quarterfinal exit from the World Cup. The pope, an Argentine and an avid soccer fan, noted a preponderance of Brazilian flags on display in St. Peter's Square during his traditional Sunday blessing.

He told the crowd: "I see a lot of Brazilian flags: Have courage! There'll be a next time." The five-time world champions left the World Cup empty-handed after losing to Belgium in the quarterfinals, leaving only European teams contending for the title in Russia.

Francis often meets with visiting national soccer teams, has a collection of gifted jerseys and frequently promotes the value of sports particularly for young people. Argentina was eliminated from World Cup contention in the first of the knockout rounds.