FIFA World Cup 2018: Players who surprised everyone in Russia

Here’s a round-up of those players who went under the radar in the pre-tournament buzz but took the World Cup by storm with their performances in Russia. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Denis Cheryshev (Russia) | When Russia took the field against Saudi Arabia for the tournament’s curtain raiser Cheryshev was named among the substitutes, a role he was expected to play throughout the tournament. But an injury to Alan Dzagoev early in the first half offered up a window of opportunity which Cheryshev dove headfirst into. He ended the tournament with 4 goals to his name coming in 5 games, including a stunning strike against Croatia in the quarter-finals which could go down as the goal of the tournament. (Image – Reuters) 2/6 Hirving Lozano (Mexico) | Lozano who is still only 22, was one of Mexico’s standout performers with his dazzling dribbling, his untiring defensive work-rate his direct runs into the oppositions area to make things happen. His electric displays at the World Cup have ensured a host of clubs are clamouring for his signature. Lozano started off the tournament in style, scoring on his World Cup debut against current holders Germany. He later also picked up an assist in the game against South Korea where he set up Hernandez to score their second goal. (Image – Reuters) 3/6 Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) | The 22-year-old playmaker was brilliant for Russia in the tournament scoring from a free-kick in the opening game while also providing two assists. He also shone in Russia’s last-16 win over Spain launching quick counters and confidently holding possession further up the field. Golovin was also instrumental in creating six chances during the tournament, the most by any Russian player at the 2018 World Cup. He is now being linked with a summer move to Serie A giants Juventus with English clubs Chelsea and Arsenal also tracking his situation. (Image – Reuters) 4/6 Kieran Trippier (England) | Until the World Cup few English fans had paid much attention to 27-year-old Trippier but over the course of four weeks in Russia he has emerged as one of the most vital players for the Three Lions. The accuracy of his crossing has drawn comparisons with a certain David Beckham and his free-kick goal against Croatia has only added weight to the nickname his teammates have taken to calling him viz. ‘Bury Beckham’. Thanks to England’s reliance on set pieces to score, the right-footed wing back with his pin point deliveries will continue to be an essential part of their plans for the future. (Image – Reuters) 5/6 Ivan Perisic (Croatia) | The 29-year-old mercurial midfielder operates down the flanks for Croatia and along with his speed and creativity he has distinguished himself for his physical style of play. Never one to back out of a challenge the combative midfielder was the main spark in Croatia’s comeback win against England scoring the equaliser before winning the ball in the air to set up Mandzukic for the winning goal. Perisic also had seven shots in that game, four more than any other player on the night with one effort rattling the woodwork. (Image – Reuters) 6/6 Yerry Mina (Colombia) | Colombia scored six goals in the 2018 World Cup, three of those came from the head of their towering defender Yerry Mina. It was Mina’s header against Senegal in the last-16 that secured Colombia’s passage to the quarter-finals where he repeated the feat against England with an equaliser deep into stoppage time. Besides his prowess from set pieces, Mina’s towering presence at the heart of the Colombian defence added some resilience to their backline through the tournament. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:32 am