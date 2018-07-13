FIFA World Cup 2018: Players who surprised everyone in Russia

Kieran Trippier (England) | Until the World Cup few English fans had paid much attention to 27-year-old Trippier but over the course of four weeks in Russia he has emerged as one of the most vital players for the Three Lions. The accuracy of his crossing has drawn comparisons with a certain David Beckham and his free-kick goal against Croatia has only added weight to the nickname his teammates have taken to calling him viz. ‘Bury Beckham’. Thanks to England’s reliance on set pieces to score, the right-footed wing back with his pin point deliveries will continue to be an essential part of their plans for the future. (Image – Reuters)