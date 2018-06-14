FIFA World Cup 2018: Over Rs 5300 crore of prize money up for grabs as 32 teams play for glory

For the 32 teams in Russia beginning their World Cup campaign on Thursday, not just prestige, honour and immortality on the pitch will be up for grabs, they will also be vying for the lucrative prize money which FIFA shells out.

The total prize money this year is $791 million, of which $400 million will be distributed to the 32 teams based on performances and finishing position. The rest of the money will be handed out as part of the preparation for the tournament, as benefits to players' parent clubs and as compensation to clubs who lose their players due to injury.

The winner of the tournament will take home $38 million, an increase on 2014's $35 million. The runner-up will receive $28 million, $3 million more than the last edition.

The prize money in 2018 edition of the games is significantly higher than the 2014 edition’s corpus. In Brazil, an amount of $576 million was up for grabs.



Since 1982, the prize money has increased 40-times by now. In 1982, the total prize money was just $20 million. In percentage terms, the largest increase in prize money was in 1990, when it was more than doubled to $54 million.

2018: Prize Money

Of the $791 million, apart from winners and runner-up’s multimillion cheque, the third and fourth place teams will get $24 million and $22 million, respectively.

Four eliminated teams in quarterfinals will get $16 million each and eight eliminated teams from the round of 16 will get $12 million each. 16 teams who will be eliminated in the group stage will each receive $8 million. All 32 teams will also receive $1.5 million as preparation fee.

$209 million has been kept for Club Benefit Programme. The money will be paid to clubs who release their players for the national duties.Similarly, $134 million has been earmarked for the Club Protection Programme. This will be paid as compensation to clubs who lose their players due to getting injured while on national duties.