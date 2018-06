FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group B – Team 6 – Morocco

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group B are: Iran, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco topped Africa Group C to return to the World Cup after a long gap of 20 years. This is their fifth World Cup appearance. Their FIFA ranking is 41. Let’s look at Morocco’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Hervé Renard

1. Yassine Bounou - Goalkeeper - 27 years old - 11 caps2. Achraf Hakimi - Defender - 19 years old - 9 caps3. Hamza Mendyl - Defender - 20 years old - 13 caps4. Manuel da Costa - Defender - 32 years old - 27 caps5. Medhi Benatia (captain) - Defender - 31 years old - 56 caps6. Romain Saïss - Defender - 28 years old - 23 caps7. Hakim Ziyach - Midfielder - 25 years old - 17 caps8. Karim El Ahmadi - Midfielder - 33 years old - 50 caps9. Ayoub El Kaabi - Forward - 24 years old - 9 caps10. Younès Belhanda - Midfielder - 28 years old - 46 caps11. Fayçal Fajr - Midfielder - 29 years old - 23 caps12. Monir El Kajoui - Goalkeeper - 29 years old - 26 caps13. Khalid Boutaïb - Forward - 31 years old - 17 caps14. Mbark Boussoufa - Midfielder - 33 years old - 58 caps15. Youssef Aït Bennasser - Midfielder - 21 years old - 13 caps16. Noureddine Amrabat - Midfielder - 31 years old - 43 caps17. Nabil Dirar - Defender - 32 years old - 34 caps18.Amine Harit - Midfielder - 20 years old - 5 caps19. Youssef En Nesyri - Forward - 21 years old - 15 caps20. Aziz Bouhaddouz - Forward - 31 years old - 14 caps21. Sofyan Amrabat - Midfielder - 21 years old - 5 caps22. Ahmed Tagnaouti - Goalkeeper - 22 years old - 2 caps23. Mehdi Carcela - Midfielder - 28 years old - 20 caps