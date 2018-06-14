App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group B – Team 5 – Iran

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group B are: Iran, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, 2018. Their FIFA ranking is 36. Let’s look at Iran’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Players:

  1. Ali Beiranvand - Goalkeeper - 25 years old - 21 caps

  2. Mehdi Torabi - Midfielder - 23 years old - 16 caps

  3. Ehsan Hajisafi - Defender - 28 years old - 93 caps

  4. Roozbeh Cheshmi - Defender - 24 years old - 9 caps

  5. Milad Mohammadi - Defender - 24 years old - 18 caps

  6. Saeid Ezatolahi - Midfielder - 21 years old - 25 caps

  7. Masoud Shojaei (captain) - Midfielder - 34 years old - 73 caps

  8. Morteza Pouraliganji - Defender - 26 years old - 26 caps

  9. Omid Ebrahimi - Midfielder - 30 years old - 29 caps

  10. Karim Ansarifard - Forward - 28 years old - 63 caps

  11. Vahid Amiri - Midfielder - 30 years old - 35 caps

  12. Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri - Goalkeeper - 29 years old - 3 caps

  13. Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh - Defender - 27 years old - 11 caps

  14. Saman Ghoddos - Forward - 24 years old - 7 caps

  15. Pejman Montazeri - Defender - 34 years old - 46 caps

  16. Reza Ghoochannejhad - Forward - 30 years old - 42 caps

  17. Mehdi Taremi - Forward - 25 years old - 25 caps

  18. Alireza Jahanbakhsh - Forward - 24 years old - 37 caps

  19. Majid Hosseini - Defender - 21 years old - 1 caps

  20. Sardar Azmoun - Forward - 23 years old - 32 caps

  21. Ashkan Dejagah - Forward - 31 years old - 45 caps

  22. Amir Abedzadeh - Goalkeeper - 25 years old - 1 caps

  23. Ramin Rezaeian - Defender - 28 years old - 27 caps
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 12:14 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

