FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group B – Team 5 – Iran

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.
The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group B are: Iran, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.
Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, 2018. Their FIFA ranking is 36. Let’s look at Iran’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
- Ali Beiranvand - Goalkeeper - 25 years old - 21 caps
- Mehdi Torabi - Midfielder - 23 years old - 16 caps
- Ehsan Hajisafi - Defender - 28 years old - 93 caps
- Roozbeh Cheshmi - Defender - 24 years old - 9 caps
- Milad Mohammadi - Defender - 24 years old - 18 caps
- Saeid Ezatolahi - Midfielder - 21 years old - 25 caps
- Masoud Shojaei (captain) - Midfielder - 34 years old - 73 caps
- Morteza Pouraliganji - Defender - 26 years old - 26 caps
- Omid Ebrahimi - Midfielder - 30 years old - 29 caps
- Karim Ansarifard - Forward - 28 years old - 63 caps
- Vahid Amiri - Midfielder - 30 years old - 35 caps
- Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri - Goalkeeper - 29 years old - 3 caps
- Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh - Defender - 27 years old - 11 caps
- Saman Ghoddos - Forward - 24 years old - 7 caps
- Pejman Montazeri - Defender - 34 years old - 46 caps
- Reza Ghoochannejhad - Forward - 30 years old - 42 caps
- Mehdi Taremi - Forward - 25 years old - 25 caps
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh - Forward - 24 years old - 37 caps
- Majid Hosseini - Defender - 21 years old - 1 caps
- Sardar Azmoun - Forward - 23 years old - 32 caps
- Ashkan Dejagah - Forward - 31 years old - 45 caps
- Amir Abedzadeh - Goalkeeper - 25 years old - 1 caps
- Ramin Rezaeian - Defender - 28 years old - 27 caps