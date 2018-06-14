FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group B – Team 5 – Iran

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group B are: Iran, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, 2018. Their FIFA ranking is 36. Let’s look at Iran’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Carlos Queiroz