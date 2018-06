FIFA World Cup 2018 Official squad: Group A – Team 3 – Saudi Arabia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14th June to 15th July. All teams have qualified for the tournament and these teams are required to register a squad of 23 players, which includes three goalkeepers. Only players from this squad can play in the tournament.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each – Group A to Group H. The four teams in Group A are: Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

This will be the fifth appearance of Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup and first since 2006. Their FIFA ranking is 67. Let’s look at Saudi Arabia’s official squad for FIFA World Cup, 2018.

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi