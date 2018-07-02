App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet Igor Akinfeev, the footballer who orchestrated Russia's victory against Spain

The 32-year-old captain made two extremely important saves in the penalty shootout which eventually became the deciding factor in Russia's victory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The virtually unknown Igor Akinfeev became an overnight sensation after his heroics helped Russia move past former champions Spain in a thrilling round of 16 encounter, taking them to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time since 1970.

The 32-year-old denied Iago Aspas and Koke during the penalty shootouts, breathing life into Russia's fairytale of a run in the latest edition of FIFA World Cup.

"We are having a fantastic World Cup. Not just our fans, but the fans of other countries got a sense of this atmosphere and understood that Russians really know how to play football and want to play football," said Akinfeev.

But mistake him not for a one-hit wonder, Akinfeev has been at the helm of the Russian football since 2004, accumulating over 110 international caps-second only to fellow CSKA Moscow superstar Sergei Ignashevich- in the process.

A member of the Lev Yashin Club-an unofficial list of Soviet and Russian football goalkeepers that have achieved 100 or more clean sheets during their professional career- Akinfeev has the most number of clean sheets than any other goalkeeper, making him the greatest shot-stopper in the history of Russia.

A record 10-time Russian goalkeeper of the year, Akinfeev's exploits with CSKA Moscow has seen him winning the Russian Premier League six times. He has also won six Russian Cups, six Russsian Super Cups as well as the UEFA Cup in 2005.

Outside of football, Akinfeev has an eye for music and has recorded some notable pop songs with Russian pop group Ruki Vverkh.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 05:04 pm

