Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: Tunisia left with just one keeper after FIFA refuse appeal

Tunisian Football Federation said on Thursday that this request had been rejected by FIFA and they would have to use the players currently in the squad

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tunisia will start third-choice goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi and have striker Fakhreddine Ben Youssef act as his back-up in their final World Cup game against Panama on Thursday after FIFA rejected their request to add a replacement keeper to the squad.

Tunisia's first and second choice keepers are unavailable after picking up injuries at the tournament and they flew Moez Ben Cherifia from champions Esperance to Moscow on Wednesday in the hope he might be allowed to be included in the squad.

However, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Thursday that this request had been rejected by FIFA and they would have to use the players currently in the squad.

Tunisia lost the first-choice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen after just 16 minutes of their first game against England when he injured his shoulder in a collision with Jesse Lingard.

Farouk Ben Mustapha took his place in the 2-1 defeat in Volgograd and also played in the 5-2 loss to Belgium in Moscow before suffering knee ligament damage in training on Tuesday.

FIFA allow injury replacements in the World Cup only up until 24 hours before a team's first game.

Date: Thursday, June 28
Kick Off: 11:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ET
Venue:  Mordovia Arena
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential Panama XI: Penedo; Machado, Baloy, Torres, Davis; Barcenas, Avila, Gomez, Godoy, Rodriguez; Tejada

Potential Tunisia XI: Mathlouthia; Nagguez, Benalouane, Meriah, Maaloul; Khaoui, Skhiri, Sassi; Ben Youssef, Khazri, Sliti
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

