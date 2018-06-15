FIFA World Cup 2018 | Match preview: Spain vs Portugal

Spain and Portugal clash in an early highlight of the World Cup in Russia as the Spanish camp insist they are united despite this week's extraordinary sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniards had been tipped as one of the favourites to win the trophy for the second time after a two-year unbeaten run under Lopetegui.

But Wednesday's snap decision by the Spanish Football Federation to dump Lopetegui, after he announced he would take over at Real Madrid post-tournament, has left the team reeling.

Former Real Madrid stalwart Fernando Hierro has been thrown into the deep end as head coach, with little coaching experience and huge pressure on his shoulders.

Captain Sergio Ramos and Hierro put on a united front yesterday as they contemplated the opening Group B meeting against their neighbours and arch-rivals following two days of chaotic upheaval.

"There is nobody better than Fernando. He was a great player and has known us for a long time," said Ramos.

Ronaldo and Portugal have enjoyed a calmer build-up but the 33-year-old reigning World Player of the Year knows that Russia is probably his last chance to win a World Cup.

The Real Madrid superstar could play on for years yet, but it is difficult to imagine him leading Portugal to glory in Qatar in 2022.

Friday, June 1511:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ETOlimpiyskiy Stadion FishtTen 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Portugal players: Rui Patricio, Beto, Lopes; Alves, Pepe, Guerreiro, Fonte, Dias, Pereira, Rui, Cedric; M. Fernandes, Moutinho, Mario, B. Silva, Carvalho, B. Fernandes, Adrien Silva; Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Guedes, Martins, Quaresma.

Potential Portugal XI: Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Carvalho, Mario, B. Silva; Guedes, Ronaldo.

Spain players: De Gea, Arrizabalaga, Reina; Carvajal, Pique, Nacho, Ramos, Azpilicueta, Monreal, Odriozola, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Saul, Koke, Thiago, Asensio, Isco; Rodrigo, Vazquez, Aspas, Costa, Silva.

De Gea; Odriozola, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Isco, Thiago, Silva; Costa.