App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018 | Match preview: Spain vs Portugal

Ronaldo and Portugal have enjoyed a calmer build-up but the 33-year-old reigning World Player of the Year knows that Russia is probably his last chance to win a World Cup.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spain and Portugal clash in an early highlight of the World Cup in Russia as the Spanish camp insist they are united despite this week's extraordinary sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniards had been tipped as one of the favourites to win the trophy for the second time after a two-year unbeaten run under Lopetegui.

But Wednesday's snap decision by the Spanish Football Federation to dump Lopetegui, after he announced he would take over at Real Madrid post-tournament, has left the team reeling.

Former Real Madrid stalwart Fernando Hierro has been thrown into the deep end as head coach, with little coaching experience and huge pressure on his shoulders.

related news

Captain Sergio Ramos and Hierro put on a united front yesterday as they contemplated the opening Group B meeting against their neighbours and arch-rivals following two days of chaotic upheaval.

"There is nobody better than Fernando. He was a great player and has known us for a long time," said Ramos.

Ronaldo and Portugal have enjoyed a calmer build-up but the 33-year-old reigning World Player of the Year knows that Russia is probably his last chance to win a World Cup.

The Real Madrid superstar could play on for years yet, but it is difficult to imagine him leading Portugal to glory in Qatar in 2022.

Date: Friday, June 15
Kick Off: 11:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ET
Venue: Olimpiyskiy Stadion Fisht
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Portugal players: Rui Patricio, Beto, Lopes; Alves, Pepe, Guerreiro, Fonte, Dias, Pereira, Rui, Cedric; M. Fernandes, Moutinho, Mario, B. Silva, Carvalho, B. Fernandes, Adrien Silva; Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Guedes, Martins, Quaresma.

Potential Portugal XI: Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Carvalho, Mario, B. Silva; Guedes, Ronaldo.

Spain players: De Gea, Arrizabalaga, Reina; Carvajal, Pique, Nacho, Ramos, Azpilicueta, Monreal, Odriozola, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Saul, Koke, Thiago, Asensio, Isco; Rodrigo, Vazquez, Aspas, Costa, Silva.

Potential Spain XI:  De Gea; Odriozola, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Isco, Thiago, Silva; Costa.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 09:44 am

tags #FIFA Wolrd cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.