FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: Marcelo won't start against Mexico: Tite

Brazil full-back Marcelo will not start their round of 16 clash against Mexico at Samara Arena on Monday. He will be replaced by Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, confirmed coach Tite.

"Yes, we have confirmed the team. The team that finished the last match. So Felipe Luis [not Marcelo],” said Tite during a pre-game press conference.

The Real Madrid left-back lasted just ten minutes during Brazil's final Group E match against Serbia, following which Luis replaced him.

However the 30-year-old could still play a part as he returned to training ahead of Monday's last 16 clash.

"I cannot have unknown variables in this match, he could be hiding something, but he came to practice, he wants to participate, he shows the commitment as a team player and might be able to feature for 45, 60 minutes," Tite told reporters.

"At the end of training, we talked, 'Can I count on you?' He said 'you can.'"

Monday, July 27:30pm IST/ 10:00am ETSamara ArenaTen 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano