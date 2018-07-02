App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: Marcelo won't start against Mexico: Tite

He could still play a part as he returned to training ahead of Monday's last 16 clash

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brazil full-back Marcelo will not start their round of 16 clash against Mexico at Samara Arena on Monday. He will be replaced by Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, confirmed coach Tite.

"Yes, we have confirmed the team. The team that finished the last match. So Felipe Luis [not Marcelo],” said Tite during a pre-game press conference.

The Real Madrid left-back lasted just ten minutes during Brazil's final Group E match against Serbia, following which Luis replaced him.

However the 30-year-old could still play a part as he returned to training ahead of Monday's last 16 clash.

related news

"I cannot have unknown variables in this match, he could be hiding something, but he came to practice, he wants to participate, he shows the commitment as a team player and might be able to feature for 45, 60 minutes," Tite told reporters.

"At the end of training, we talked, 'Can I count on you?' He said 'you can.'"

Date: Monday, July 2
Kick Off: 7:30pm IST/ 10:00am ET
Venue: Samara Arena
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Potential Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.