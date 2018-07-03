App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: James Rodriguez doesn't have 'serious injury': Jose Pekerman

Rodriguez hurt his calf during the 1-0 win over Senegal last week

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said star midfielder James Rodriguez does not have a serious injury and hopes he will be fit to face England in the last 16 of the World Cup. The South American side take on England here tomorrow, but the status of James is unclear after he hurt his calf during the 1-0 win over Senegal last week.

"We had good news after his medical tests. After his MRI (scan) we knew that he doesn't have a serious injury," Pekerman told reporters today.

"We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games."

The 26-year-old was the leading scorer at the 2014 World Cup, with six goals, but was limited to a substitute appearance in Colombia's opening match in Russia.

He then played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Poland, but hobbled off in the first half of Colombia's final group game.

If James is unable to play, Pekerman suggested he would again turn to Sevilla's Luis Muriel.

"Muriel is an option. He was great during the match against Senegal. He was able to change the pace, he's technically gifted and really fast. He works well with the team.

Date: Tuesday, July 3
Kick Off: 11:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ET
Venue: Spartak Stadium
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential Colombia XI: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, Luis Muriel; Falcao

Potential England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
