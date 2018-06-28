App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: England can use knowledge of Belgian club teammates to advantage - Eric Dier

Victory for either would see them top Group G, and Dier believes familiarity with many of the Belgians on Thursday could help England's cause

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

England players can use knowledge of their Belgian club teammates to their advantage ahead of the World Cup Group G top-spot decider in Kaliningrad, midfielder Eric Dier said on Wednesday.

Dier has played six minutes for England at the World Cup in Russia, but coach Gareth Southgate confirmed the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will start against Belgium, with both teams having booked their places in the last 16.



"I and others, we play with a lot of the Belgium players back home", Dier told reporters. "As teammates, we know each other better than other opposition."

"We obviously don't know what team Belgium will play, or what team we will play, but I know their strong points, and maybe a few weaknesses of the players I play with at my club and the others at theirs."

"Maybe we can use them to our advantage, individually and asa team, if that opportunity arises."

Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Toby Alderweireld are among the Belgium players who are with Premier League clubs.

Date: Thursday, June 28
Kick Off: 11:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ET
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential England XI: Jordan Pickford; Phil Jones, John Stones, Gary Cahill; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Danny Rose; Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Potential Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 11:30 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

