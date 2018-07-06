App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: Match Preview: Brazil's Danilo ruled out of World Cup with ankle problem

The 26-year-old suffered a thigh problem in Brazil's opening group game against Switzerland and has since been replaced in the team by Fagner. Danilo himself came into the side after Dani Alves pulled out of the squad before the finals through injury

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Brazil right-back Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage in training on the eve of Friday's quarter-final against Belgium, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

The 26-year-old suffered a thigh problem in Brazil's opening group game against Switzerland and has since been replaced in the team by Fagner. Danilo himself came into the side after Dani Alves pulled out of the squad before the finals through injury.

The CBF said on its official website that a scan on the Manchester City player had confirmed a ligament injury in his left ankle that ruled him out of the tournament in Russia.

Danilo had asked to remain with the squad and had already begun to have treatment on the injury, the CBF added.

related news

Brazil, who are favourites to lift the World Cup for a record sixth time, face Belgium at Kazan Arena on Friday.

Date: Friday, July 6
Kick Off: 11:30pm IST/ 2:00pm ET
Venue: Kazan Arena
Where to watch: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD

Online stream: Sony Liv

Potential Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Potential Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 11:00 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.