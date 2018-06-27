App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona says he's fine after health scare

During the game, Maradona drew attention with his antics in the stands -- enjoying adulation from fans, seemingly falling asleep at one point, and making an obscene gesture with both hands after Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner secured Argentina's place in the last 16

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona said on Wednesday he was fine after appearing to be taken ill during the South Americans' roller-coaster World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I, interned," Maradona said in an Instagram post, responding to a media report that he had been taken to the hospital.

"In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"

A video posted on Twitter after Tuesday's game showed Maradona needing help to walk as Argentina survived in the World Cup thanks to a late goal.

During the game, Maradona drew attention with his antics in the stands -- enjoying adulation from fans, seemingly falling asleep at one point, and making an obscene gesture with both hands after Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner secured Argentina's place in the last 16.

Maradona, now 57 and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.