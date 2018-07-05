App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Man files for divorce over Messi-Ronaldo debate

Interestingly, the duo fell in love after they met in a bar that was screening the 2002 World Cup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Russian man has filed for divorce after having a heated argument with his wife as she thought Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi.

According to a report in Moscow newspaper ‘Argumenty I Fakty,’ the football-mad couple — Arsen and Lyudmila — fell out when Arsen celebrated Argentina’s victory over Nigeria on June 26.

Arsen decided to pack up his things and left his wife of 14 years forever after Lyudmila continued to insist that Ronaldo was more talented than Messi.

He said: “Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn’t even score a penalty against Iceland.

"I could not contain myself and told her what I honestly thought about the ‘vain’ Christiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes".

By the next morning, he had packed his bags and headed straight to the Chelyabinsk courthouse in the Ural Mountains of Russia seeking a divorce.

It is the latest in a series of arguments about football and the relative merits of the world’s two great football players. Ironically, the duo, Arsen and Lyudmila, had fallen in love when they met in a bar whilst watching the 2002 World Cup.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Cristiano Ronaldo #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Lionel Messi #Sports

