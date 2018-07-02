App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's fan from Bengal kills self after Argentina exit

Monotosh Halder skipped dinner on the night of Argentina's defeat and locked himself in his room. Next morning, his body was found hanging from the ceiling

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Monotosh Halder, 20, a Lionel Messi fan, has committed suicide following Argentina’s elimination from FIFA World Cup 2018. 2014 finalists Argentina lost to France 4-3 on Saturday in the Round of 16 knockout stages in Russia. Halder, who lived in Habibpur in West Bengal's Malda district, apparently was heartbroken following the loss.

As per a report by DNA, Halder skipped dinner that night and locked himself in his room. Halder’s parents thought he went off to sleep early that night because of Argentina’s defeat. Next morning, the police found his body hanging from the ceiling after breaking the door down.

Mongol Halder, Monotosh's father, said, “My son had no illness. He was an Argentina fan and he used to remain glued to the TV every day since the World Cup had started. He was distraught after Argentina's loss to France. But we never thought he would do something like this.”
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:48 pm

