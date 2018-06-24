App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 02:12 AM IST | Source: AP

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kroos scores late winner for 10-man Germany

Toni Kroos was at the centre of two important moments in the game, as Germany ended the game with 10 men, but a vital win.

AP @moneycontrolcom

 

Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, as 10-man Germany rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive at the World Cup.

Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time. Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl the right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.

Reus scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd minute put the Swedes in front. The Swedish goal was a direct result from a mistake made by Kroos himself. Germany finished the game with 10 men after Jerome Boateng was sent off following a second yellow card, with about 10 minutes remaining.

Mexico has six points in Group F, while Germany and Sweden both have three entering their final matches. The result of this game puts pressure on Sweden as they need a win against Mexico in their last group clash on the 27th of June. On the same day, Germany will face South Korea, who are on zero points after losses against Mexico and Sweden.

 
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 02:09 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Germany #Sports #Sweden #Toni Kroos

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

