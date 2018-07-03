FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan loses to Belgium but wins hearts after cleaning up stadium

In a display of character and true sportsmanship, Japanese fans won hearts all over the world for staying back after games to help stadium workers clear trash from the stands all through FIFA World Cup 2018.

Japan has played four matches in the World Cup and at the end of every match, regardless of the outcome, Japanese fans have helped clean the stadium.

As per a report by Business Standard, the match between Japan and Belgium was a roller coaster ride. At one stage of the match, it looked like Japan would make it to the Quarterfinals for the first time in history, but after Belgium scored a goal in the dying minutes of the match, Japanese fans were heartbroken.

Disappointed as they were, the fans lived up to their tradition of cleaning the trash after the match was over.

The Japanese have a custom of fans cleaning up the trash after a match back in Japan. Right from their first match against Columbia in the World Cup, they have ensured the tradition is followed. They are also known to do the same in other competitions as well.

Japan might not have won the match, but the Japanese fans certainly won people's hearts around the globe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup has seen some great moments and unpredictable upsets but this Japanese act will certainly be remembered as one of the golden moments of the tournament.