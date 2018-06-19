FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran's Rouzbeh Cheshmi ruled out of World Cup by muscle injury

Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh is expected to replace him in Iran's next Group B fixture against Spain
Iran have suffered a blow ahead of Wednesday's World Cup Group B clash against Spain with versatile defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi ruled out of the rest of the tournament by injury.
Cheshmi, who started Iran's opening 1-0 victory over Morocco in central defence, suffered a muscle injury in training on Sunday and would be sidelined for four weeks, according to the Iran Football Federation.
The 24-year-old will stay with the squad in Russia but his injury means coach Carlos Queiroz will have to reshuffle his line-up for back-to-back matches against Iberian powers Spain and Portugal over the next six days.