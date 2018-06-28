App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured Romelu Lukaku a doubt for England clash, says coach Martinez

Lukaku has missed training this week after picking up an ankle injury in Belgium's 5-2 victory over Tunisia last Saturday

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku could miss his team's final Group G clash with England after coach Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday that the match in Kaliningrad was "probably one day too early" for the striker.

Lukaku has missed training this week after picking up an ankle injury in Belgium's 5-2 victory over Tunisia last Saturday and has since had scans to discover the extent of the injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Martinez said the results from the scans had been positive for the long term but fears Belgium's all-time top goalscorer may have to sit out the England encounter.

"From the scan, it was clear that there was no further damage but it is still uncomfortable," Martinez said. "I don't think he will be training today and we will make a final assessment tonight.

"At the moment he is still in the recovery phase and had a difficult knock against Tunisia, but probably tomorrow is one day too early."

"I don't think it is going to take any longer than that."

Both Belgium and England have already qualified for the last 16.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 11:30 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.