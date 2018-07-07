App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: In pix! How France broke down Uruguay's tenacious defence

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the quarter final encounter between France and Uruguay at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
France starting XI. Blaise Matuidi missed the game due to suspension and was replaced by Corentin Tolisso in the starting line-up. (Image - Reuters)
1/10

France starting XI. Blaise Matuidi missed the game due to suspension and was replaced by Corentin Tolisso in the starting line-up. (Image - Reuters)
Uruguay starting XI. Edinson Cavani missed the game due to an injury he picked up against Portugal in the last-16. He was replaced by Cristhian Stuani in the starting line-up. (Image – Reuters)
2/10

Uruguay starting XI. Edinson Cavani missed the game due to an injury he picked up against Portugal in the last-16. He was replaced by Cristhian Stuani in the starting line-up. (Image – Reuters)
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Uruguay's Matias Vecino. Mbappe has now completed a total of 21 take-ons in the World Cup, the third highest tally of the tournament behind only Messi and Isco who have completed 23 each. (Image – Reuters)
3/10

France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Uruguay's Matias Vecino. Mbappe has now completed a total of 21 take-ons in the World Cup, the third highest tally of the tournament behind only Messi and Isco who have completed 23 each. (Image – Reuters)
France's Hugo Lloris punches the ball away from Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. Stuani looked ready to tap the ball into the back of the net when Lloris cleared away the danger. (Image – Reuters)
4/10

France's Hugo Lloris punches the ball away from Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. Stuani looked ready to tap the ball into the back of the net when Lloris cleared away the danger. (Image – Reuters)
France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. France won a free-kick in the 40th minute and Varane leapt high to get on the end of Griezmann’s free-kick and head the ball towards the far post. (Image – Reuters)
5/10

France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. France won a free-kick in the 40th minute and Varane leapt high to get on the end of Griezmann’s free-kick and head the ball towards the far post. (Image – Reuters)
Hugo Lloris did brilliantly to deny Uruguay's Martin Caceres an equaliser just minutes after Varane’s goal. Caceras managed to get on the end of Torreira’s free-kick and direct a header towards goal but Lloris extended an arm while at full stretch to keep the score 1-0. (Image – Reuters)
6/10

Hugo Lloris did brilliantly to deny Uruguay's Martin Caceres an equaliser just minutes after Varane’s goal. Caceras managed to get on the end of Torreira’s free-kick and direct a header towards goal but Lloris extended an arm while at full stretch to keep the score 1-0. (Image – Reuters)
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera fails to keep out an Antoine Griezmann shot in the 61st minute gifting France their second goal. Muslera looked comfortably placed to parry the ball away but it deflected off his gloves and into the net. (Image – Reuters)
7/10

Uruguay's Fernando Muslera fails to keep out an Antoine Griezmann shot in the 61st minute gifting France their second goal. Muslera looked comfortably placed to parry the ball away but it deflected off his gloves and into the net. (Image – Reuters)
Referee Nestor Pitana separates players as France's Kylian Mbappe lies on the pitch. Mbappe went down a bit too easily following a little touch from Christian Rodriguez which infuriated the Uruguay players. The referee was quick to book both Mbappe and Rodriguez for the incident. (Image – Reuters)
8/10

Referee Nestor Pitana separates players as France's Kylian Mbappe lies on the pitch. Mbappe went down a bit too easily following a little touch from Christian Rodriguez which infuriated the Uruguay players. The referee was quick to book both Mbappe and Rodriguez for the incident. (Image – Reuters)
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani consoles a despondent Luis Suarez after the match. (Image – Reuters)
9/10

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani consoles a despondent Luis Suarez after the match. (Image – Reuters)
France players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. (Image – Reuters)
10/10

France players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. (Image – Reuters)
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:27 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #France #Slideshow #Sports #Uruguay

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.