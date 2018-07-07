FIFA World Cup 2018: In pix! How France broke down Uruguay's tenacious defence

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the quarter final encounter between France and Uruguay at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 France starting XI. Blaise Matuidi missed the game due to suspension and was replaced by Corentin Tolisso in the starting line-up. (Image - Reuters) 2/10 Uruguay starting XI. Edinson Cavani missed the game due to an injury he picked up against Portugal in the last-16. He was replaced by Cristhian Stuani in the starting line-up. (Image – Reuters) 3/10 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Uruguay's Matias Vecino. Mbappe has now completed a total of 21 take-ons in the World Cup, the third highest tally of the tournament behind only Messi and Isco who have completed 23 each. (Image – Reuters) 4/10 France's Hugo Lloris punches the ball away from Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. Stuani looked ready to tap the ball into the back of the net when Lloris cleared away the danger. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. France won a free-kick in the 40th minute and Varane leapt high to get on the end of Griezmann’s free-kick and head the ball towards the far post. (Image – Reuters) 6/10 Hugo Lloris did brilliantly to deny Uruguay's Martin Caceres an equaliser just minutes after Varane’s goal. Caceras managed to get on the end of Torreira’s free-kick and direct a header towards goal but Lloris extended an arm while at full stretch to keep the score 1-0. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 Uruguay's Fernando Muslera fails to keep out an Antoine Griezmann shot in the 61st minute gifting France their second goal. Muslera looked comfortably placed to parry the ball away but it deflected off his gloves and into the net. (Image – Reuters) 8/10 Referee Nestor Pitana separates players as France's Kylian Mbappe lies on the pitch. Mbappe went down a bit too easily following a little touch from Christian Rodriguez which infuriated the Uruguay players. The referee was quick to book both Mbappe and Rodriguez for the incident. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani consoles a despondent Luis Suarez after the match. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 France players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:27 am