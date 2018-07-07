FIFA World Cup 2018: In pix! How Belgium knocked out Brazil from the race

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the quarter final encounter between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Brazil fans kiss a replica of the World Cup trophy before the match. (Image – Reuters) 2/10 Belgium starting XI. Belgium made two changes to the side that came back from 2-0 down to beat Japan. Chadli and Fellaini replacing Carrasco and Mertens in the starting line-up. (Image – Reuters) 3/10 Brazil starting XI. Brazil made two changes to their starting line-up from the last-16 match with Marcela making a return from injury and Fernandinho replacing Casemiro who was suspended. (Image – Reuters) 4/10 Off the post! Neymar’s corner to the near post was flicked on by Miranda and Thiago Silva tried to deflect it into the back of the net but only hit the post from three yards out. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 Own Goal! Jesus and Fernandinho both went up to clear the same ball as Chadli whipped in a corner from the left in the 13th minute. The ball deflected off Fernandinho’s arm and went past Alisson into the goal. (Image – Reuters) 6/10 Belgium 2 – 0 Brazil | Lukaku picked up the ball inside his own half in the 31st minute and made a brilliant run into the final third before finding De Bruyne. De Bruyne took a couple of touches and then fired in an unstoppable shot into the bottom left corner past Alisson. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 Belgium 2 – 1 Brazil | In the 76th minute, Coutinho made space for himself on the left and then curled in a cross into the centre of the box. Renato Augusto managed to get between the two defenders and send a glancing header past Courtois into the far corner. (Image – Reuters) 8/10 Save! Douglas Costa set up Neymar on the edge of the penalty area. Neymar’s first time effort was headed for the top corner but Courtois managed to get across goal and tip it over the bar. Courtois was excellent against Brazil making a total of nine saves in the game. Only three keepers have made nine saves in a single game at the 2018 World Cup. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 Brazil's Neymar, Miranda and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 Belgium players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:24 am