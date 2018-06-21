FIFA World Cup 2018: In just a week, bars and pubs in Moscow are running out of beer

Moscow is running dry of beer, with several pubs and drinking places facing a shortage. All this within a week of FIFA World Cup, as fans from around the world swarm in causing the supplies to run out.

"We just didn't think they would only want beer," said one waiter at an upscale eatery in central Moscow who asked not to be identified for fear of scaring off future customers.

Before the World Cup, Russian beer sales had gone down by a third, due to rise in duties and tightening on sales and advertising, as per a Reuters report. This sudden peak in demand is making it difficult to cope with the tourists.

Dmitry, a barman at trendy courtyard bar Gogol, said visiting soccer fans had drunk 800 litres of beer in three days, downing the cheap lager before moving on to more expensive bottled beers.

Gogol was taking three deliveries on Tuesday to replenish supplies, he said, as workers busily unpacked boxes of beer, vodka and whiskey from a nearby van.

"The sun makes them thirsty," he said of his customers. "In Russian we say 'to the bottom!' I like that these guys are embracing our culture."

Ivan, a Croatian in Russia to see his team take on Argentina on Thursday, said he had yet to encounter any shortages.

"There is beer everywhere," he said, swigging from a can of Russian Zhiguli lager whilst sitting on a bench near the Bolshoi Theatre. "Some places yes, some places no. You just have to know where to find it!"

Martin Fredman, Swedish Football Association's head of security, told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, “Yup, some places had already run out by yesterday. The city has never had to arrange something on this scale before, so they've been completely taken by surprise."

(With inputs from Reuters)