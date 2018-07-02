App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: How Russia trounced Spain in the round of 16 fixture

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the last 16 encounter between Russia and Spain at the Luzhniki stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Russia fan inside the stadium before the match.
1/11

Russia fan inside the stadium before the match.
Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match.
2/11

Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match.

Russia players pose for a team group photo before the match. (Image - Reuters)
3/11

Russia players pose for a team group photo before the match. (Image - Reuters)
Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scores an own goal as he tries to keep Ramos away from the ball resulting in Spain's first goal. (Image - Reuters)
4/11

Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scores an own goal as he tries to keep Ramos away from the ball resulting in Spain's first goal. (Image - Reuters)
Spain's Gerard Pique handles the ball in the area resulting in a penalty being awarded to Russia. Dzyuba scored from the spot sending De Gea the wrong way. (Image - Reuters)
5/11

Spain's Gerard Pique handles the ball in the area resulting in a penalty being awarded to Russia. Dzyuba scored from the spot sending De Gea the wrong way. (Image - Reuters)
Russia's Igor Akinfeev makes a save from Spain's Diego Costa. Akinfeev made a total of nine saves in 120 minutes to keep his team in the game. (Image - Reuters)
6/11

Russia's Igor Akinfeev makes a save from Spain's Diego Costa. Akinfeev made a total of nine saves in 120 minutes to keep his team in the game. (Image - Reuters)
With both teams tied 1-1 after 120 minutes the game went into penalty shootouts. (Image - Reuters)
7/11

With both teams tied 1-1 after 120 minutes the game went into penalty shootouts. (Image - Reuters)
Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty of Spain's Koke during the shootout. (Image - Reuters)
8/11

Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty of Spain's Koke during the shootout. (Image - Reuters)
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring a penalty while Spain's David de Gea reacts during the shootout. (Image - Reuters)
9/11

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring a penalty while Spain's David de Gea reacts during the shootout. (Image - Reuters)
Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty from Spain's Iago Aspas during the shootout giving Russia a 4-3 win on penalties. (Image - Reuters)
10/11

Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty from Spain's Iago Aspas during the shootout giving Russia a 4-3 win on penalties. (Image - Reuters)
Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. (Image - Reuters)
11/11

Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. (Image - Reuters)
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:51 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Russia #Slideshow #Spain #Sports

