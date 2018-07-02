FIFA World Cup 2018: How Russia trounced Spain in the round of 16 fixture

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the last 16 encounter between Russia and Spain at the Luzhniki stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Russia fan inside the stadium before the match. 2/11 Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match. 3/11 Russia players pose for a team group photo before the match. (Image - Reuters) 4/11 Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scores an own goal as he tries to keep Ramos away from the ball resulting in Spain's first goal. (Image - Reuters) 5/11 Spain's Gerard Pique handles the ball in the area resulting in a penalty being awarded to Russia. Dzyuba scored from the spot sending De Gea the wrong way. (Image - Reuters) 6/11 Russia's Igor Akinfeev makes a save from Spain's Diego Costa. Akinfeev made a total of nine saves in 120 minutes to keep his team in the game. (Image - Reuters) 7/11 With both teams tied 1-1 after 120 minutes the game went into penalty shootouts. (Image - Reuters) 8/11 Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty of Spain's Koke during the shootout. (Image - Reuters) 9/11 Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring a penalty while Spain's David de Gea reacts during the shootout. (Image - Reuters) 10/11 Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty from Spain's Iago Aspas during the shootout giving Russia a 4-3 win on penalties. (Image - Reuters) 11/11 Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. (Image - Reuters) First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:51 am