France manager Didier Deschamps | Deschamps captained the 1998 World Cup winning France team. And as a manager, he has now led the France team to the finals of two major international tournaments: the UEFA European Championship in 2016, and the FIFA World Cup 2018. He now finds himself close to becoming only the third person in history to have won the World Cup as both, a player and a manager. Only Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer have accomplished this feat. Further his time as manager of the France national team has resulted in 52 wins in 82 matches for Les Bleus. History awaits. (Image: Reuters)