FIFA World Cup 2018: How Belgium mounted an incredible comeback against Japan

Here is a glimpse of all the action that took place in the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan, played at the Samara Arena, Samara. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 A Belgium fan inside the Samara Arena before the game. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Japanese fans inside the stadium, proud to display their side's colours, like their Belgian counterparts. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 The pre-match ceremony. All the players lined up at the start for their respective national anthems. (Image: Reuters) 4/16 Belgium starting XI. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 Japan starting Xi. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Lukaku received a beautiful cross in front of the Japanese goal, from Dries Mertens, in the 25th minute. But he could not sort his feet out to take advantage of the chance. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Vincent Kompany leapt acrobatically to get at the end of a De Bruyne cross in the 28th minute, but nobody was there to take advantage of his cut-back. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Japan were beginning to create some wonderful counter attacks and one such play almost led to a goal, when Courtois mis-handled the ball in the 40th minute and it almost rolled into the goal. Thankfully he recovered in time to stop it. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 In the early minutes of the second-half, Belgium were caught out by Shibasaki's defence splitting pass. Haraguchi made a lung-busting run to beat Vertonghen to the ball and fired past Courtois to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. (Image: Reuters) 10/16 Barely four minutes later, Inui picked up the ball outside Belgium's box, and nonchalantly fired it at goal. Courtois did not see it coming, and Japan were suddenly 2-0 up by the 52nd minute. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 Belgium managed to pull one goal back in the 69th minute after Japan failed to clear their lines from a Belgian corner. Vertonghen took a high header from a very acute angle. The ball dipped in from the crossbar, as Kawashima was caught off his goal-line and concede a weird goal. (Image: Reuters) 12/16 Fellaini, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes before Vertonghen's goal, leapt high over Hasebe and headed in a goal in 74th minute, to even the scores at 2-2. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 After four minutes were added on at the end, Japan got a corner kick in the last few seconds - sure that this would go on to Extra Time. But Belgium had other plans as Courtois caught the corner delivery and set De Bruyne free on a counter attack. The mid-fielder then passed wide to Meunier, whose cross into the box was left by Lukaku for the oncoming Chadli. 90+4' minutes and Belgium's comeback was complete. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 FIFA Belgium Celebrate 15/16 Japanese players thanked their fans for the brilliant support throughout the game. Incredible atmosphere inside the stadium thanks to the fans! (Image: Reuters) 16/16 The Belgium team celebrated before their fans and thanked them as well. Belgian fans will get to see their team play against Brazil in the next round. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:22 am