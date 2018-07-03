FIFA World Cup 2018: How Belgium mounted an incredible comeback against Japan

After four minutes were added on at the end, Japan got a corner kick in the last few seconds - sure that this would go on to Extra Time. But Belgium had other plans as Courtois caught the corner delivery and set De Bruyne free on a counter attack. The mid-fielder then passed wide to Meunier, whose cross into the box was left by Lukaku for the oncoming Chadli. 90+4' minutes and Belgium's comeback was complete. (Image: Reuters)