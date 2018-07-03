App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: How Belgium mounted an incredible comeback against Japan

Here is a glimpse of all the action that took place in the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan, played at the Samara Arena, Samara.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Belgium fan inside the Samara Arena before the game. (Image: Reuters)
1/16

A Belgium fan inside the Samara Arena before the game. (Image: Reuters)
Japanese fans inside the stadium, proud to display their side's colours, like their Belgian counterparts. (Image: Reuters)
2/16

Japanese fans inside the stadium, proud to display their side's colours, like their Belgian counterparts. (Image: Reuters)
The pre-match ceremony. All the players lined up at the start for their respective national anthems. (Image: Reuters)
3/16

The pre-match ceremony. All the players lined up at the start for their respective national anthems. (Image: Reuters)
Belgium starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
4/16

Belgium starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
Japan starting Xi. (Image: Reuters)
5/16

Japan starting Xi. (Image: Reuters)
Lukaku received a beautiful cross in front of the Japanese goal, from Dries Mertens, in the 25th minute. But he could not sort his feet out to take advantage of the chance. (Image: Reuters)
6/16

Lukaku received a beautiful cross in front of the Japanese goal, from Dries Mertens, in the 25th minute. But he could not sort his feet out to take advantage of the chance. (Image: Reuters)
Vincent Kompany leapt acrobatically to get at the end of a De Bruyne cross in the 28th minute, but nobody was there to take advantage of his cut-back. (Image: Reuters)
7/16

Vincent Kompany leapt acrobatically to get at the end of a De Bruyne cross in the 28th minute, but nobody was there to take advantage of his cut-back. (Image: Reuters)
Japan were beginning to create some wonderful counter attacks and one such play almost led to a goal, when Courtois mis-handled the ball in the 40th minute and it almost rolled into the goal. Thankfully he recovered in time to stop it. (Image: Reuters)
8/16

Japan were beginning to create some wonderful counter attacks and one such play almost led to a goal, when Courtois mis-handled the ball in the 40th minute and it almost rolled into the goal. Thankfully he recovered in time to stop it. (Image: Reuters)
In the early minutes of the second-half, Belgium were caught out by Shibasaki's defence splitting pass. Haraguchi made a lung-busting run to beat Vertonghen to the ball and fired past Courtois to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. (Image: Reuters)
9/16

In the early minutes of the second-half, Belgium were caught out by Shibasaki's defence splitting pass. Haraguchi made a lung-busting run to beat Vertonghen to the ball and fired past Courtois to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. (Image: Reuters)
Barely four minutes later, Inui picked up the ball outside Belgium's box, and nonchalantly fired it at goal. Courtois did not see it coming, and Japan were suddenly 2-0 up by the 52nd minute. (Image: Reuters)
10/16

Barely four minutes later, Inui picked up the ball outside Belgium's box, and nonchalantly fired it at goal. Courtois did not see it coming, and Japan were suddenly 2-0 up by the 52nd minute. (Image: Reuters)
Belgium managed to pull one goal back in the 69th minute after Japan failed to clear their lines from a Belgian corner. Vertonghen took a high header from a very acute angle. The ball dipped in from the crossbar, as Kawashima was caught off his goal-line and concede a weird goal. (Image: Reuters)
11/16

Belgium managed to pull one goal back in the 69th minute after Japan failed to clear their lines from a Belgian corner. Vertonghen took a high header from a very acute angle. The ball dipped in from the crossbar, as Kawashima was caught off his goal-line and concede a weird goal. (Image: Reuters)
Fellaini, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes before Vertonghen's goal, leapt high over Hasebe and headed in a goal in 74th minute, to even the scores at 2-2. (Image: Reuters)
12/16

Fellaini, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes before Vertonghen's goal, leapt high over Hasebe and headed in a goal in 74th minute, to even the scores at 2-2. (Image: Reuters)
After four minutes were added on at the end, Japan got a corner kick in the last few seconds - sure that this would go on to Extra Time. But Belgium had other plans as Courtois caught the corner delivery and set De Bruyne free on a counter attack. The mid-fielder then passed wide to Meunier, whose cross into the box was left by Lukaku for the oncoming Chadli. 90+4' minutes and Belgium's comeback was complete. (Image: Reuters)
13/16

After four minutes were added on at the end, Japan got a corner kick in the last few seconds - sure that this would go on to Extra Time. But Belgium had other plans as Courtois caught the corner delivery and set De Bruyne free on a counter attack. The mid-fielder then passed wide to Meunier, whose cross into the box was left by Lukaku for the oncoming Chadli. 90+4' minutes and Belgium's comeback was complete. (Image: Reuters)
FIFA Belgium Celebrate
14/16

FIFA Belgium Celebrate
Japanese players thanked their fans for the brilliant support throughout the game. Incredible atmosphere inside the stadium thanks to the fans! (Image: Reuters)
15/16

Japanese players thanked their fans for the brilliant support throughout the game. Incredible atmosphere inside the stadium thanks to the fans! (Image: Reuters)
The Belgium team celebrated before their fans and thanked them as well. Belgian fans will get to see their team play against Brazil in the next round. (Image: Reuters)
16/16

The Belgium team celebrated before their fans and thanked them as well. Belgian fans will get to see their team play against Brazil in the next round. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:22 am

tags #Belgium #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Japan #Slideshow #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.