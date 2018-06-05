FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's how the prize money will be distributed

The prize money amount available for distribution at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has increased from $358 million in 2014, to $400 million, according to a report by Statista.

Here's how much teams could win:• 16 teams eliminated after the Group Stage will receive $8 million each• 8 teams eliminated after the Round 16 receive $12 million each• 4 teams eliminated in the Quarter Finals receive $16 million each• The team finishing fourth will receive $22 million• The team finishing third will receive $24 million• The runner-up will receive $28 million

• The winner will take home $38 million

Apart from the amount that the teams would win, all 32 qualifying teams will receive a preparation fee of $1.5 million each.

As per FIFA’s Club Benefit Programme, an additional $209 million will be awarded to the clubs releasing its players to participate in the World Cup.

Also, another $134 million has been earmarked by FIFA under the Club Protection Programme, by which clubs are compensated for losses incurred due to players getting injured while playing in the World Cup.

The total contributions for the participants in the 2018 FIFA World cup will amount to $791 million which is 40 percent more than that of the previous edition.