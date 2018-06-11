FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's how many tickets India bought at the FIFA World Cup 2018

Among the countries not qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018, Indian football fans have purchased the third highest number of tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Indian fans are preparing to turn up in huge numbers at the biggest contest of the world’s favourite sport.

As per a report by The Times of India, “International fans have been allocated 54% of the tickets. We can confirm that 17,962 tickets have been allocated to Indian fans. India is in the top-20 in terms of tickets sold. The sales are ongoing.”

The host nation, Russia, leads the ticket sales with 872, 578 tickets bought by Russians.

Last year, when the ticket sales started, Indians were amongst the top 10 buyers, according to FIFA officials. Among the playing nations, Russia is followed by a few Europeans teams in terms of the tickets purchased. From the countries who did not qualify for the World Cup, USA purchased the highest number of tickets followed by China (39,884 tickets) and India with 17,962 fans booking their seat in the stands of the World Cup.

Football has been on the rise in India, especially post the emergence of the Indian Super League and the national team’s steady rise in the international arena. With the World Cup merely a week away, fans from around the World are rushing to Russia to witness the ‘biggest footballing spectacle’.

The Indian football team is ranked 97th in the FIFA rankings and has not qualified for a World Cup yet. This certainly will boost the morale of footballing clubs in India and hopefully, we will qualify for a World Cup soon.

According to FIFA officials, when the last-minute ticket sales phase started in April 2018, Indian fans purchased around 1900 tickets in the first 24 hours itself. According to a report by the