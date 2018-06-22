App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's how Argentina can still qualify after Croatia loss

As the table stands, Croatia leads Group D with six points from two games while Argentina has only managed one point from as many games. Nigeria and Iceland, who face off on June 22, have zero and one points respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With a 3-0 drubbing handed to them by the Croats, star-studded Argentina already has one foot out of the World Cup.

After a lukewarm first half, Croatia opened the scoring with Aten Rebic smashing in a half-volley from a bad pass by Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric then sealed the game for Croatia with an 80th-minute stunner and Ivan Rakitic scored their third in the extra time of the Group D fixture.

However, there is still some hope for Messi and Co. to qualify for the round of 16 — if a few things go their way.

As the table stands, Croatia leads Group D with six points from two games while Argentina has only managed one point from as many games. Nigeria and Iceland, who face off on June 22, have zero and one points respectively.

related news

While their chances look bleak, Argentina might still just qualify, albeit under certain conditions, some of which go beyond their control.

Scenario 1:

To qualify, Argentina must win against Nigeria and hope that Iceland loses their remaining games against Croatia and Nigeria.

Scenario 2:

They can also qualify if the following things happen:

Iceland loses or draws against Nigeria
Croatia then defeats or draws Iceland

Argentina beats Nigeria

Scenario 3:

If Iceland manages to win one of their remaining matches, then Messi and Co. must defeat Nigeria with a considerable margin that would ensure that they go through on goal difference.

How do teams qualify for the round of 16?

During the group stages, two teams with most points from each group qualify for the round of 16. In case points are equal, then goal difference (i.e. net of goals scored and goals conceded) is taken into consideration, following which is goals scored.

If all the above things are equal for two or more teams, the penultimate system of deciding who goes through is the number of yellow cards and red cards each team has accumulated over the competition. The team with the least qualifies.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

