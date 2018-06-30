FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane’s top moments as the tournament’s leading goal scorer

Here’s a look at all five goals scored by England Captain Harry Kane at the ongoing tournament in Russia Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 With five goals to his name so far, England’s talismanic captain Harry Kane has been leading from the front. Here’s a look at all five of his goals scored at the World Cup. 2/6 Harry Kane opened the scoring for England at the World Cup when he tapped in the rebound from John Stones’ initial header towards goal. With no one to challenge him during an England corner, Stones fired in a header towards goal. Tunisian keeper Hassen managed to push the ball out but Kane was there to convert the rebound from close range. 3/6 Kane was once again on the scoresheet in the game against Tunisia when he popped up at the far post to score a 91st minute winner for England. The move began when Harry Maguire sent in a glancing header from Kevin Trippier’s corner towards the far post. Captain Kane was there unmarked and headed in his second from close range. 4/6 Kane picked up his third goal of the tournament from the penalty spot after Lingard was brought down in the area by Panama defender Escobar. Kane stepped up and fired the penalty into the top left corner, leaving the keeper with no chance of saving it. 5/6 Panama once again conceded a penalty after Godoy was spotted wresting with Kane inside the area. Kane scored his fourth goal of the tournament with an identical strike to the first penalty lashing the ball into the top left corner. 6/6 Kane was a bit lucky when he became the first England player since Gary Linekar to score a World Cup hat-trick. Loftus Cheek’s long range shot hit Kane’s boot and completely wrong-footed Penedo as the ball crept into the Panama goal. First Published on Jun 30, 2018 09:53 am