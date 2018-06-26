FIFA World Cup 2018: Free drinks at a Brazil bar every time Neymar takes a fall

When Brazil takes on Serbia in its final World Cup Group game, fans watching the match in Sir Walter Pub in Northern Rio might end up in ‘high spirits’ since the pub has announced free spirit shots every time Neymar tumbles.

A Facebook post by the pub said, “Decisive moment for Brazil! This Wednesday, we'll open early at 14. Come cheer with us with live screen, BBQ and refill of pilsen beer! And to cheer the match, every fall of Neymar, we will serve a round of shot on the house.” (Translated).

In Brazil’s previous match against Costa Rica, Neymar had a series of dramatic tumbles which seemed exaggerated and certainly not proportionate to the force exerted on him or coinciding with the moment of impact. For that matter, he had even managed to earn a penalty, courtesy a backward fall. However, the penalty was reversed by the referee after looking at the video replay of the fall.

People were quick to respond to the offer and the reservations were filled within a few hours.

A user tweeted, “Every time Neymar falls against Serbia, Sir. Walter Pub in Rio will give out free shots, get ready for bankruptcy!”

While some fans believed that Neymar falls to protect himself from the attacks by the opposing teams, he will certainly make the people visiting Sir Walter Pub happy. Another user said that at the rate at which Neymar has been tumbling, no one in the bar will make it to half-time.