you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: France vs Argentina, as it happened in the round of 16 fixture

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the last 16 encounter between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Argentina and France fans share a light moment in the stadium before the match.
1/12

Argentina and France fans share a light moment in the stadium before the match.

Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match.
2/12

Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match.
France players pose for a team group photo before the match.
3/12

France players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Raphael Varane as N’Golo Kante looks on. (Image: Reuters)
4/12

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Raphael Varane as N’Golo Kante looks on. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's Marcos Rojo fouls France's Kylian Mbappe in the penalty area leading to France’s first goal from the penalty spot which Antoine Griezmann scored. (Image: Reuters)
5/12

Argentina's Marcos Rojo fouls France's Kylian Mbappe in the penalty area leading to France’s first goal from the penalty spot which Antoine Griezmann scored. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal, a long range shot that curled into the top right corner. (Image: Reuters)
6/12

Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal, a long range shot that curled into the top right corner. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal when he diverted Lionel Messi’s shot into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters)
7/12

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal when he diverted Lionel Messi’s shot into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters)
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal, a first-time half volley that zipped into the top corner. (Image: Reuters)
8/12

France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal, a first-time half volley that zipped into the top corner. (Image: Reuters)
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal, pushing the ball past his marker and lashing a low shot past keeper Franco Armani. (Image: Reuters)
9/12

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal, pushing the ball past his marker and lashing a low shot past keeper Franco Armani. (Image: Reuters)
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal, latching onto Olivier Giroud’s through ball and hitting it first time with his right foot. (Image: Reuters)
10/12

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal, latching onto Olivier Giroud’s through ball and hitting it first time with his right foot. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their third goal when he headed in Messi’s cross into the area late in stoppage time. (Image: Reuters)
11/12

Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their third goal when he headed in Messi’s cross into the area late in stoppage time. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's players looks dejected after the match as the French players celebrate their victory. (Image: Reuters)
12/12

Argentina's players looks dejected after the match as the French players celebrate their victory. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 09:26 am

tags #Argentina #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #France #Slideshow

