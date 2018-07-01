FIFA World Cup 2018: France vs Argentina, as it happened in the round of 16 fixture

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the last 16 encounter between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Argentina and France fans share a light moment in the stadium before the match. 2/12 Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match. 3/12 France players pose for a team group photo before the match. 4/12 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Raphael Varane as N’Golo Kante looks on. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Argentina's Marcos Rojo fouls France's Kylian Mbappe in the penalty area leading to France’s first goal from the penalty spot which Antoine Griezmann scored. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal, a long range shot that curled into the top right corner. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal when he diverted Lionel Messi’s shot into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal, a first-time half volley that zipped into the top corner. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal, pushing the ball past his marker and lashing a low shot past keeper Franco Armani. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal, latching onto Olivier Giroud’s through ball and hitting it first time with his right foot. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their third goal when he headed in Messi’s cross into the area late in stoppage time. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Argentina's players looks dejected after the match as the French players celebrate their victory. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 1, 2018 09:26 am