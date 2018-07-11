FIFA World Cup 2018: France beat 'Red Devils' Belgium, advance to final

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the semi-final encounter between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 General view inside the stadium before the start of the match. Neither team had played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium during the tournament. The venue will also host the third-place play-off on Saturday. 2/11 Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Belgium Foreign Minister Didier Reynders were all in attendance to witness the semi-final clash. 3/11 France starting XI | France made one change to their quarter-final lineup, with Blaise Matuidi returning from suspension to replace Corentin Tolisso. 4/11 Belgium starting XI | Belgium were forced to make one change to their quarter-final lineup. With Thomas Meunier suspended, Mousa Dembele came in to replace the full-back. 5/11 Save! | When the ball fell to Toby Alderweireld inside the French area, he swivelled and fired a shot towards the top corner. Hugo Lloris made a brilliant diving save to push the ball to safety. 6/11 Save! | Kylian Mbappe slipped a clever pass through to Benjamin Pavard, whose shot towards the far post was headed for the back of the net. But Thibaut Courtois reacted sharply, sticking out a leg to divert the ball wide. 7/11 Goal! France 1 – 0 Belgium | Antoine Griezmann curled in a corner from the right in the 51st minute and Samuel Umtiti managed to sneak ahead of his marker Marouane Fellaini to head the ball into the back of the net. France finally had their goal and it came through a set piece. 8/11 Eden Hazard skips past Paul Pogba | Hazard completed a total of 10 take-ons in the semi-final against France, the most in a single game at the 2018 World Cup. In doing so he matched his own record for most take-ons completed in a single game set in the quarter-finals against Brazil. 9/11 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne shoots at goal as France's Paul Pogba and Benjamin Pavard attempt to block. Belgium continued to look for an equaliser but France defended in numbers making the task all the more difficult for the ‘Red Devils’. 10/11 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne looks dejected after the match. 11/11 France's Hugo Lloris, Adil Rami and team mates applaud the fans at the end of the match. First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:24 am