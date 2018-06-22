FIFA World Cup 2018: Football fan in Kerala leaves home on suicide mission after Argentina's defeat against Croatia

Upset over Argentina's game against Croatia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018, Kerala's Dinu Alex left his home to commit suicide. The 30-year-old ardent fan of Lionel Messi left a suicide note while leaving his house, stating his disappointment with Argentina 's performance.

Fans can go to any lengths when it comes to supporting their favourite football team. Argentina lost a critical match against Croatia on Thursday, which might become the reason for their exit from the prestigious tournament. However, it seems that no one is as disappointed by Argentina's performance as Dinu Alex from Kerala.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Alex left his home after Argentina suffered a 3-0 match against a small team like Croatia.

According to the reports, a search was on from him after he left his home near Arumanoor village. Police found a suicide note in his room where he expressed that he was going to end his life because of the shambolic performance of the Argentinians in the World Cup. Police along with some Fire and Rescue service personnel promptly began a search for him. They also searched a nearby river after it was noticed that a sniffer dog ran up to the river bank and just stopped there.

According to Alex's father, Alex was an avid fan of Barcelona Messi. So far, Argentina have managed to score only one point from two games played. Argentina drew one match against Iceland and the lost the other match against Croatia by 3-0. It means that they will now have to win the remaining match against Nigeria with a good margin and also hope that other matches from its group end up in their favour to avoid elimination from the group stage.