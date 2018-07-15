App
Jul 15, 2018 09:58 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Live, FRA vs CRO: Fra 4-2 Cro, Mandzukic pulls one back for Croatia

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jul 15, 10:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 10:01 PM (IST)

    73' Substitution for France - Tolisso: In ; Matuidi: Out

  • Jul 15, 10:01 PM (IST)

    72' Croatia have sent in a fresh attacker in place of Rebic. Meanwhile, play has been stopped with Umtiti and Mandzukic down after a clash of heads. 

  • Jul 15, 09:59 PM (IST)

    71' Substitution for Croatia - Kramaric: In; Rebic: Out

  • Jul 15, 09:59 PM (IST)

    68' Lloris with an incredible blunder. He received the ball in his penalty area and sent it straight at the incoming Mandzukic. And Mandzukic, took his chance. Croatia now have some hope. 

  • Jul 15, 09:57 PM (IST)

    68' GOAL! Mandzukic (CRO)

    France 4-2 Croatia

  • Jul 15, 09:55 PM (IST)

    66' Hernandez did some terrific work before sending a pass to Mbappe, who was standing outside the box in front of Croatia's goal. The teenager faked to the left, and then shot on goal. Subasic could not stop that. Mbappe now becomes the first teenager since Pele to have scored in a World Cup final. 

  • Jul 15, 09:54 PM (IST)

    66' GOAL! Mbappe (FRA)

    France 4-1 Croatia

  • Jul 15, 09:53 PM (IST)

    65' Croatia tried to create something from the edge of the France penalty area, but could not find opening at all, with the French team defending in a very compact formation. 

  • Jul 15, 09:51 PM (IST)

    63' The corner yielded nothing for France. But Croatia managed to gain possession. 

  • Jul 15, 09:50 PM (IST)

    62' France have a corner after Giroud almost scored another goal.

  • Jul 15, 09:50 PM (IST)

    59' Mbappe led another counter for France, and Griezmann picked up the ball before setting it up for Pogba. The mid-fielder's first shot was blocked, but his shot on the rebound fooled Subasic. France have now all but confirmed their win. 

  • Jul 15, 09:48 PM (IST)

    59' GOAL! Pogba (FRA)

    France 3-1 Croatia

  • Jul 15, 09:47 PM (IST)

    58' More good work from Perisic to beat a French defender on the far side. But his final ball was too far for Mandzukic, and France got a throw in. 

  • Jul 15, 09:46 PM (IST)

    57' Lloris made an easy catch from Perisic's cross into the ball for Rebic. 

  • Jul 15, 09:45 PM (IST)

    56'  Griezmann almost went on a solo counter after some good work int he middle of the park. But Vida made a well-timed tackle and sent the ball out for a throw-in. The second half as been more lively than the first one. 

  • Jul 15, 09:44 PM (IST)

    55' Substitution for France - N'zonzi: In ; Kante: Out

  • Jul 15, 09:43 PM (IST)

    54' ALMOST! Rakitic's ball in for Mandzukic is just deflected out for a corner. But Mandzukic was off-side, so France get a free kick instead. 

  • Jul 15, 09:42 PM (IST)

    53' Referee has had to stop the game as there are pitch invaders. Some members of the audience seem to have taken it upon themselves to get a run out on the pitch. 

  • Jul 15, 09:41 PM (IST)

    52' SAVE! Pogba set Mbappe free. The young striker held off Vida and took a shot on goal, but Subasic came out and managed to make a save. 

  • Jul 15, 09:40 PM (IST)

    51' Interestingly, Croatia are beginning to bypass Kante in the middle of the park. But they are still lacking with the final ball.  

  • Jul 15, 09:39 PM (IST)

    50' Modric's corner delivery was cleared away, but Vrsaljko got to it and tried to take it on a volley. The attempt was too wide though and went out for a France goal-kick. 

  • Jul 15, 09:38 PM (IST)

    49' Croatia are now sending wave after wave of attacks into the French half. Mandzukic was thwarted. But Modric earned his country a corner. 

  • Jul 15, 09:37 PM (IST)

    48' SAVE! Rakitic set Rebic free in the box with a good pass. But Rebic's shot was directed just above the goal and out by Lloris's left hand. Croatia almost had another chance from the resulting corner, but Vida couldn't decide whether to let the ball drop or to try a bicycle kick. 

  • Jul 15, 09:35 PM (IST)

    46' Vrsaljko's pass into the box was too close to Lloris, and the French keeper claimed the ball. France quickly countered and Griezmann took a shot on the Croatian goal. But his effort went straight onto Subasic's arms. 

  • Jul 15, 09:34 PM (IST)

    46' And we are off with the second half as France get us underway. 

  • Jul 15, 09:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 09:33 PM (IST)

    The players are now making their way back onto the pitch for the second half. France are 45 minutes away from potentially lifting the World Cup trophy. But can Croatia mount a come-back and claim their first ever World Cup? 

  • Jul 15, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 09:24 PM (IST)
