FIFA World Cup 2018: FIFA's Fair Play rule explained

Senegal became the first team in the history of the World Cup to be knocked out due to yellow cards. Here's all you need to know about FIFA's fair play rule. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 The last day of the FIFA World Cup group stages was marked by controversy as Japan and Poland merely knocked the ball around during the closing stages of their final group game with the former knowing that they would go through despite losing 1-0 based on FIFA’s fair play rule. 2/9 The easiest way to qualify through the group stages is to earn more points from the three matches than any other team. However, FIFA have a set of eight rules to determine who goes through if two or three teams are tied on points, with the ‘Fair Play Rule’ coming into play only if the first six don’t prove conclusive. 3/9 Here are all eight rules, 1) Points obtained in all group matches. ; 2) Goal difference from all group matches. ; 3) Total number of goals scored in all group matches. ; 4) Points obtained in matches between the tied teams. ; 5) Goal difference from the matches between the tied teams. ; 6) Total number of goals scored in matches between tied teams. ; 7) Fair play points system. ; 8) Drawing of lots by the organising committee. 4/9 Fair play points system | All the teams begin the tournament on zero points and points will be deducted for each card that a player from the respective team receives. 5/9 Fair Play points system (-1) | For each yellow card that the team receives one point will be deducted on the Fair Play points table. 6/9 Fair Play points system (-3)| Three points for every second yellow card received which leads to a red card in the game. 7/9 Fair Play points system (-4)| Four points will be deducted if the player from the team receives a straight red card. 8/9 Fair Play points system (-5)| Five points will be deducted if the player receives a yellow card and then a straight red card in the same game. 9/9 Based on the Fair Play points system Japan who had a total of four yellow cards as against Senegal’s six bookings went through to the last 16 even though they were tied on all other six parameters that come into play when teams finish tied on points. First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:16 pm